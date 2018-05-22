The Turkish Air Force violated Greek national airspace a total of 56 times on Tuesday, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.
Eleven aircraft (2 F-16 fighter jets, 2 CN-235 reconnaissance planes, and 7 helicopters) also illegally entered the Athens FIR on 11 occasions. The aggressor planes, which flew over the north, central and eastern Aegean Sea, were successfully recognised and intercepted by Greek F-16s in accordance with international rules of engagement.
Turkish Air Force violates Greek airspace 56 times!
All aggressor planes were intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force
