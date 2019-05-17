Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace 42 times

The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force

Six Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace a total of 42 times over the Northeast, Central, and Southeastern Aegean Sea.

Three CN-235 reconnaissance planes flew over the Greek archipelago 37 times, while three helicopters of the Turkish armed forces committed 5 more violations.

The Turkish airplanes also committed seven air traffic law violations in the Athens FIR.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the aggressor aircraft were identified and intercepted, in accordance with international rules of engagement and established practices.