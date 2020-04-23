Turkish F-16 jets fly over Rhodes, Chios and Lemnos

Turkey sustained its provocations against Greece, as Turkish F-16s flew over the densely populated Greek islands of Chios, Rhodes, Symi and Lemnos on Thursday

Specifically, a pairm of Turkish F-16 fighter jets carried out a total of six overflights on Thursday afternoon above Chios, Rhodes and Symi and twice over Lemnos.

The latest illegal flights began at 13:23 when the two Turkish fighters flew 30,000 feet over Oinousses and continued a minute later with an overflight of 30,500 feet above Chios.

Nine minutes later, at 13:33, the two Turkish F-16s flew at an altitude of 10,000 feet over Lemnos, repeating the overflight at 9,000 feet three minutes later, at 13:36.

Then, at 14:43, the two Turkish F-16s flew 4,500 – 10,000 feet over Rhodes, while at 14:57 they flew 26,000 feet over Symi.

Earlier on Thursday a pair of Turkish F-16s violated the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) and flew over the island of Farmakonissi at 19.500 feet.