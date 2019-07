The 4 aircraft flew at an altitude of 16,000 feet

Four Turkish fighter jets flew over three Greek islands violating Greek airspace on Monday.

Two Turkish F-16s and two Turkish F-4s flew over the isles of Strogylli and Plaka at an altitude of 16,000 feet in what appeared to be a combined exercise.

Two minutes later, the same four Turkish fighter aircraft flew at a height of 16,000 feet above Anthropofagi island.