Turkish hackers strike Greek auto-company site

Turkish hackers continued to target Greek companies after they launched a new cyber attack against the website of car company Honda-cars.gr.

The Turkish hackers blame Greece for collaborating with the military coup instigators and threatened in a very similar tone as the ruling current Turkish political establishment to throw Greeks back into the sea like they did to the ancestors.

The automobile site remained down for some time. The Turkish hackers, who translated their message into English, are effectively acting on behalf of Turkish President Erdogan regime, as they made reference once again to the 8 Turkish officers in Greece who have requested political asylum.

The hackers had recently hit the sites of the Greek handball federation, the SUZUKI website, Rethymno News, the Hellenic Culture Center’s website, and the Athenian-Macedonian News Agency page.