Turkish Hurriyet “thanks” Katrougalos for support over row with Netherlands

The statements made by Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos that Greece would accept political rallies of Turkish officials on its soil, effectively pulling the rug under the feet of Dutch PM Mark Rutte over the row between Turkey and the Netherlands, presented the perfect opportunity for exploitation by the Turkish media. In an article published in Turkish daily newspaper Hurriyet the report singles out his statement stressing that he offered support to the Turkish position on the matter. “Meanwhile, the Greek deputy minister for European affairs, Yorgos Katrougalos, lent support to Turkey. “I cannot judge the internal political decisions of other countries, but the rule in Europe is that such meetings can take place,” he said on March 13”, writes the excerpt in the newspaper.