Turkish PM Yildirim to meet with Greek PM Tsipras and President Pavlopoulos in Athens

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to hold talks with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras in Athens, Monday morning during the former’s official visit to Greece. The Turkish PM is scheduled to meet with Mr. Tsipras at 10.30am at Maximos Hall in the shadow of recent provocative statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan, who accused Greece of harbouring 10 terrorists and Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu who said his country supported the admission of FYROM into NATO.

In a recent interview on Turkish television, Mr. Erdogan said that Greece was providing shelter to 10 officers charged with terrorism who are believed to be involved in the 2016 coup against his government. The Turkish officers were granted political political asylum by Greek justice. Mr. Yildirim and Mr. Tsipras will hold a joint press conference afger their meeting, while the Turkish PM will meet with the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos at 1pm.