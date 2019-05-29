Turkish President Erdogan celebrated the fall of Constantinople

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the 566th anniversary of the fall of Constantinople on May 29, 1453
by posting a celebratory tweet on his coal media account and praising Sultan Mehmet II (Muhammad the Conqueror).
As Erdogan said on his official Twitter account, the “conquest” of Constantinople “changed the course of world history.”
“Let the Sultan Mehmet II of the Ottomans and his army rest in peace”, he tweeted, according to the news agency Anadolu.
“With the conquest, a new era began that changed the course of world history”.
His tweet was accompanied by images from the city many of “featured” Hagia Sophia, the UNESCO World Heritage monument which was a Christian church for 1,000 years and later was turned into a Mosque, before being turned into a Museum.
Çağ kapatıp çağ açan, dünya tarihinin akışını değiştiren İstanbul’un Fethi’nin 566. yıl dönümü kutlu olsun!
Fatih Sultan Mehmet ve kahraman ordusunun ruhu şad olsun.#29Mayıs1453 pic.twitter.com/cWt9FqA4UZ
— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) May 29, 2019