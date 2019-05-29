Turkish President Erdogan celebrated the fall of Constantinople

Erdogan tweeted on his official account on the anniversary of May 29, when the city fell to the Ottomans

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the 566th anniversary of the fall of Constantinople on May 29, 1453

by posting a celebratory tweet on his coal media account and praising Sultan Mehmet II (Muhammad the Conqueror).

As Erdogan said on his official Twitter account, the “conquest” of Constantinople “changed the course of world history.”

“Let the Sultan Mehmet II of the Ottomans and his army rest in peace”, he tweeted, according to the news agency Anadolu.

“With the conquest, a new era began that changed the course of world history”.

His tweet was accompanied by images from the city many of “featured” Hagia Sophia, the UNESCO World Heritage monument which was a Christian church for 1,000 years and later was turned into a Mosque, before being turned into a Museum.