Turkish President Erdogan sues Greek newspaper for offensive front page

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a lawsuit against the editors of the Greek newspaper “Dimokratia” over a front page last Friday through his lawyers.

The news was broadcast by Turkey’s state news agency, Anadolu, referring to an “offensive” front page about Mr. Erdogan.

On Friday, the Greek ambassador to Turkey was summoned for explanations on the matter, as announced by the country’s Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Cavusoglu.

The front page that provoked Ankara’s reaction was titled “Siktir Git Mr. Erdogan “(F..ck off … Mr. Erdogan).

also read

Tattooed teacher covers up for a day to surprise his dad (before-after video)

Student set ups a GoFundMe to reduce her breast size (photos)

The Greek Foreign Ministry had condemned the publication from the outset in a statement underlining the following: “Freedom of expression and freedom of the press are fully guaranteed in Greece. This fact does not negate the obligation to abstain from insults towards any person, more so to foreign leaders. The use of insulting expressions is detrimental to the political culture of our country and can only be condemned.”