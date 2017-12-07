Turkish F-16 fighter jets escorting Erdogan’s plane infringe Athens FIR!

Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets escorting the airplane carrying President Erdogan violated Greek airspace, as it infringed the Athens FIR! The Airbus 320 with the Turkish President on board, took off at 09:20 from Ankara’s Esen Buga Airport. The presidential aircraft was accompanied by two F-16 flights of the Turkish Air Force until it reached the point where the Athens and Constantinople FIRs intersect. At about 10:06 am Erdogan’s plane entered the Athens FIR from the south of Chios, where the two Turkish fighter jets were supposed to depart with a pair of Greek jets taking over. However, unlike the Presidential plane, the Turkish F-16s had not submitted a flight plan to Greek aviation authorities and illegally entered the Athens FIR.