Two German nationals were detained in Chania, on the island of Crete, on Tuesday, after coast guard officials found antiquities and diving equipment on their sailboat during a check. The two suspects, a woman and a man will explain how the items came into their possession to Greek authorities. The sailboat was towed to the port of Chania, while the Germans spent the night at the Coast Guard headquarters.
Two Germans detained in Chania for possession of antiquities
Man and woman remained in custody to provide explanation