US Secretary Pompeo: Greece a pillar of stability in eastern Mediterranean

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias made his first official trip to the US, where he met with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo at the US State Department in Washington.

Talks revolved mainly around ongoing Turkish provocation in the eastern Mediterranean region, with Athens requesting tangible support by the US.

As Nikos Dendias said, he called for “a clear position, clear support of Greece regarding the issues of Turkish aggression, as well as a clear line of communication on issues that arise.”

Mr. Dendias added, “the Americans noted our concerns in order to respond.”

On his part. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on his Twitter account:

“I had a good conversation with Greek Foreign Minister @NikosDendias. Greece is a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and Balkans and an important @NATO Ally. We look forward to continuing to working closely together to promote stability & prosperity in the region.”

The Greek Foreign Minister extended an official invitation to the top US diplomat to visit Athens in Autumn in an effort to reinforce the strategic dialogue already underway between the two allies.