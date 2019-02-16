US warns of possible terrorist attack in FYROM

The Interior Ministry of FYROM (which includes the police and intelligence services) and the US embassy in the country both issued warnings last night of a possible terrorist attack.

Initially, the interior ministry announced that it was in possession of information about ISIS-related extremist elements that planned a terrorist attack in the country, and that police investigation “detected objects and devices related to a possible attack”. The announcement did not specify which objects and devices were identified and at what point.

Shortly thereafter, the US Embassy issued a statement warning of the possibility of a terrorist attack and stressing that “terrorist groups and individual elements inspired by extremist ideology intend to attack citizens, including US citizens abroad.”