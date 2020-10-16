USNS Carson City Navy ship sails into Souda naval Base

It is the second time after it sailed into a Greek port

USNS Carson City (T-EPF-7), a US Navy Expeditionary Fast Transport ship arrived at the port of the base of Souda naval base in Crete from the Black Sea and specifically from Constanta, Romania.

Two months ago, on August 18, the USNS Trenton, had sailed into Souda naval base, together with the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, which – as announced by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would have Souda as a permanent base.

While Turkey’s provocations in the region are escalating in the Eastern Mediterranean and Eastern Aegean, the movements of warships in the region cannot be seen coincidental.

USNS Carson City belongs to the force of the Military Sealift Command-operated ships, which controls the Navy’s supply and military vessels.

It was built in 2015 and put into service in June 2016. It has a length of 103 and a width of 29 meters, a top speed of 43 knots, and 41 crew, and it can carry 312 soldiers, tanks, and even helicopters.

Carson City has been operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations for two years and is based out of Rota, Spain.