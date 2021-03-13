USS Dwight D. Eisenhower joint exercises with Greek Frigate Psara in the Mediterranean (photos)

A series of training objectives will be carried out with the additional participation by the Greek Armed Forces of two submarines and fighter aircraft of the Air Force

Greek and US Armed forces will take part in a joint military exercise in the Mediterranean Sea. The American aircraft carrier USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN 69) with the ships of the Sixth Fleet is in the Mediterranean with the frigate PSARA (F454), class MEKO, in the escort group.

During its integration into the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and in the context of joint training of the military units from Greece and the USA, a series of training objectives will be carried out with the additional participation by the Greek Armed Forces of two submarines and fighter aircraft of the Air Force.

The exercise will include aeronautical operations facilities, as well as other complex operations in the context of both escorting and supporting a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and training in operational and tactical procedures at the NATO level.