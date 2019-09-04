Violence breaks out at Moria refugee camp

Mayors of Greek islands are meeting to flesh out plans to deal with the problem of suffocating conditions in the reception centres

Riots are underway at the Moria refugee camp, with members of an NGO, refugees and illegal immigrants remaining outside the Reception and Identification Center until the skirmishes subside.

The violence broke out today at noon, one day after the transfer of 1,400 refugees to camps in northern Greece. Despite their transportation to other facilities to decongest Moria, the number of refugees and immigrants hosted at the facility is overwhelming, which has

Meanwhile, a meeting between the Mayors of the islands in the Northern Aegean Mayors is in progress in an effort to formulate a joint declaration and policy on the suffocating situation in the Greek islands.