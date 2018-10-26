Watch the moment the 6.4 earthquale struck in Zakynthos (videos)

Many residents passed the night outdoors in fear

Hundreds of residents in Zakynthos spent the night in the streets in fear of more earthquakes after the Ionian island was hit with a powerful 6.4 magnitude tremor. The tremor, which hit 44 km south-southwest of Zakynthos, caused material damage but there were no injuries reported. Videos shot from inside stores and homes the moment the earthquake hit show the extent of the force of the tremor.
Tens of aftershocks were felt after the large quake hit on Thursday night at 1.54 am.

Initial reports put the magnitude at 6.9.



