Watch the moment the 6.4 earthquale struck in Zakynthos (videos)

Hundreds of residents in Zakynthos spent the night in the streets in fear of more earthquakes after the Ionian island was hit with a powerful 6.4 magnitude tremor. The tremor, which hit 44 km south-southwest of Zakynthos, caused material damage but there were no injuries reported. Videos shot from inside stores and homes the moment the earthquake hit show the extent of the force of the tremor.

Tens of aftershocks were felt after the large quake hit on Thursday night at 1.54 am.

Initial reports put the magnitude at 6.9.





A 6.9 magnitude earthquake took place in Greece today. The epicenter of the quake was reported to be in the Iyon Sea, 250 km west to Athens. Users shared footage on social media of the quake, that happened in a depth of 16.6 km. pic.twitter.com/p4VrGUXT9y — EHA News (@eha_news) October 25, 2018



