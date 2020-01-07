White House: Mitsotakis – Trump meeting has begun (video)

Nearly two days after the Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in the United States, it was time for his critical meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Their meeting started at 9.10pm Greece time.

He had been warmly welcomed by the Greeks of Florida, the so-called “Greek Village” the Tarpon Springs, where he celebrated the Epiphany with them, and he also met with local representatives of the Greek diaspora communities of America.

According to government sources, the Greek side does not come up with unrealistic demands at the meeting.

Athens and Washington, however, want to highlight the strategic importance of the Greece-US cooperation, in light of the Turkey-Libya agreement and the closer cooperation in the defense sector.

“The IMF office in Athens will close”



Earlier on Thuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the closure of the IMF office in Athens.