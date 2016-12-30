Yiannopoulos book on Alt-Right hits No2 in Amazon!

The self-proclaimed “conservative provocateur” Milo Yiannopoulos’ book is in the second place of the best-sellers in Amazon just 24 hours after its release was announced.

The backorders for his book “Dangerous” brought him above “Tools of Titans” and behind Carrie Fisher’s “The Princess Diarist” that died of a heart attack a few days ago.

The Greek-English Yiannopoulos reacted to the good news through his facebook account where he encouraged his fans to help him reach No1.

Only yesterday Yiannopoulos announced his agreement of 250.000$ with Simon & Schuster for book.

His book will be released on March the 14th 2017 and it is about the Alt-Right movement in the USA.