Zaev: These are our 4 options on the table, some of which Greece likes

FYROM PM Zoran Zaev said today that there were four options on the table regarding the name dispute with Greece that could resolve the issue.

“The proposals are the Republic of Northern Macedonia, the Republic of Upper Macedonia, the Republic of Macedonia of the Vardar and the Republic of Macedonia (Skopje),” Zoran Zaev told Reuters news agency in his statements after the end of the Western Balkan Summit in London.

Responding to whether he believed Greece would accept any of these options, Zaev added: “Yes … They have choices that they prefer and some that they do not like (as far as the name is concerned)”.

He went on to say that the issue remained whether there is a “real need” for his country to change its Constitution, something Greece had also called for.