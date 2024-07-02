Today’s sports schedule is filled with football, basketball, and tennis, featuring major events like Euro 2024, Olympic qualifiers, and Copa America, alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Wimbledon match
The final spots in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals will be decided tonight with Romania facing the Netherlands and Austria clashing with Turkey.
Meanwhile, the 2024 Pre-Olympic tournament kicks off at SEF, with a spotlight on Luka Doncic’s Slovenia as they take on a strong Croatian team.
Early in the day, Stefanos Tsitsipas battles Taro Daniel at Wimbledon.
Late at night, the Copa America group stage wraps up with a standout match between Brazil and Colombia.
Here are the detailed sports broadcasts for the day:
Tennis
- 15:00: Taro Daniel vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas / Novasports 6HD
Euro 2024
- 19:00: Romania vs. Netherlands / ERT1
- 22:00: Austria vs. Turkey / ERT1
2024 Pre-Olympic Tournament
- 17:30: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic / ERT3 & Novasports Start
- 19:00: Georgia vs. Latvia / Novasports 4
- 21:00: Slovenia vs. Croatia / ERT3 & Novasports Start
Copa America
- 02:00: Costa Rica vs. Paraguay / ANT1+
- 04:00: Brazil vs. Colombia / ANT1, ANT1+
Enjoy a full day of thrilling sports action!