Newsroom July 2 06:05

Today’s sports schedule is filled with football, basketball, and tennis, featuring major events like Euro 2024, Olympic qualifiers, and Copa America, alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Wimbledon match

The final spots in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals will be decided tonight with Romania facing the Netherlands and Austria clashing with Turkey.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Pre-Olympic tournament kicks off at SEF, with a spotlight on Luka Doncic’s Slovenia as they take on a strong Croatian team.

Early in the day, Stefanos Tsitsipas battles Taro Daniel at Wimbledon.

Late at night, the Copa America group stage wraps up with a standout match between Brazil and Colombia.

Here are the detailed sports broadcasts for the day:

Tennis

15:00: Taro Daniel vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas / Novasports 6HD

Euro 2024

19:00: Romania vs. Netherlands / ERT1

Romania vs. Netherlands / ERT1 22:00: Austria vs. Turkey / ERT1

2024 Pre-Olympic Tournament

17:30: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic / ERT3 & Novasports Start

Egypt vs. Dominican Republic / ERT3 & Novasports Start 19:00: Georgia vs. Latvia / Novasports 4

Georgia vs. Latvia / Novasports 4 21:00: Slovenia vs. Croatia / ERT3 & Novasports Start

Copa America

02:00: Costa Rica vs. Paraguay / ANT1+

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay / ANT1+ 04:00: Brazil vs. Colombia / ANT1, ANT1+

Enjoy a full day of thrilling sports action!