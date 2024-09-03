Newsroom September 3 06:30

With great success and a large turnout of locals and friends of Hydra, an innovative initiative was held on Friday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., organized by the GAK/Historical Archive – Hydra Museum. The event featured the creation of a massive 2×6 meter graffiti dedicated to World Peace.

The young artist Akis Koronakis (AkisK), an architecture student, painter, and children’s book author, undertook the creation of this enormous artwork, inspired by the messages and symbols of humanity’s desire for World Peace.

From 10 a.m., when the “first brushstroke” was made, to 10 p.m., when the artwork was signed by the artist, a warm and lively celebration for World Peace took place outside the GAK/IAHY building. The event included peace-themed songs and refreshments served at tables set up in the surrounding area.

This innovative initiative by GAK/IAHY was complemented by young and old friends who painted and sent their own messages for the longing for World Peace on the back side of the artwork.

The event was honored by the presence of several distinguished guests, including General Archpriest Epiforos, Father Akindynos Dardanos and his wife Panagiota, Municipal Councilor Giorgos Voulgaris, former Minister Andreas Andrianopoulos with his wife Ranna, Hydra’s Harbor Master Lieutenant Commander Maria Spiliopoulou, hotelier Jenny Sofianou, Cathedral’s Lead Cantor Angelos Diamantopoulos, the artist’s parents Panos Koronakis and Mary Batzini, Professor of Architecture Alexandros Tzonis with his wife, archaeologist Liane Lefaivre, architect and visual artist Alexandros Kriezis, journalist Effie Michalarou, and many esteemed locals and friends of Hydra, both Greek and foreign.