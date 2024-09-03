Newsroom September 3 06:44

Sweeping changes are being planned for SYRIZA Progressive Alliance by the party’s President, Stefanos Kasselakis, who is currently revealing his plans during a meeting of the party’s Statutory Committee.

According to sources, Kasselakis proposed changes that include renaming the party.

A Series of Incompatibilities

Additionally, his proposal includes several incompatibilities, such as:

MPs will not participate in party bodies.

The maximum term limit for each MP will be three terms, after which the MP must change their electoral district.

“Empowered” members:

Furthermore, in Kasselakis’ proposal, party members are “empowered,” as they will decide on crucial matters such as the party’s policy direction and have a decisive role in the formation of electoral lists, as was the case in the European elections.

Additionally, if someone wishes to run for office and is a member of a party body, they must resign from that position 24 months prior.

Specifically, for MPs and Members of the European Parliament, it is proposed that they will participate in only one party body going forward. This will be the National Council, which will replace the current Central Committee, and the participation of MPs and MEPs will be ex officio. Notably, the National Council will consist of 151 members.