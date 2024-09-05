Newsroom September 5 07:45

The countdown has begun for the biggest electronic dance event of the year, the Prime Music Festival, which will take place on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, at Plateia Nerou and the Faliro Tae Kwon Do Indoor Arena.

Prime Music Festival brings some of the top names in the global electronic dance music scene to Greece, including Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Röyksopp Live, Kölsch, Agents of Time, and Angry.

A total of 18 artists from Greece and abroad will perform at this year’s festival, which will be hosted on two different stages for the first time: the exhilarating Main Stage at Plateia Nerou, featuring 800 square meters of LED screens for a spectacular audiovisual show, and the brand new Afterhours Stage, which opens on Saturday, September 7, at 10:00 p.m. at the Faliro Sports Pavilion Tae Kwon Do Arena, extending the party and dancing until 6:00 a.m. the next day.

The Prime Music Festival introduces a new “smart wristband” this year, designed to eliminate lines at recharge stations. Visitors can top up their wristbands by visiting the festival’s website and entering the barcode number from their electronic ticket from more.com. For every €50 loaded, attendees receive an additional €10. Wristbands can also be recharged on-site by simply scanning the QR code of the contactless wristband provided at entry.

PROGRAM

SATURDAY, 7/9

MAIN STAGE (Plateia Nerou)

Headliner:

ERIC PRYDZ

+ RÖYKSOPP LIVE

ARGY

MISS MONIQUE

PEDRIK

AFTERHOURS STAGE (Faliro Sports Pavilion)

Headliner:

KÖLSCH

AGENTS OF TIME

+ NICK JOJO

CRISTIAN CAMBAS

SUNDAY, 8/9

MAIN STAGE (Plateia Nerou)

Headliner: