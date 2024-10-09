Newsroom October 9 06:07



Many home cooks and even professionals in Greece tend to leave their bacon soft, just cooking it enough to add a bit of color. However, the ultimate goal should be to achieve perfectly crispy, caramelized bacon with a golden hue—a staple in countries where bacon plays a significant role in their culinary culture.

If you’ve been hesitant to push bacon to its crispy limits, here’s how to transform it into a deliciously crunchy treat using various methods.

One quick and easy method involves the microwave, ideal when you need bacon as an ingredient for other dishes like casseroles or pasta bakes. Simply place 3-4 strips of bacon between two layers of paper towels on a plate and microwave them on high for about 3 minutes. This will remove a lot of moisture, making the bacon almost crispy—though not perfectly so.

For those looking for more flavor, the stovetop method is popular. By slowly rendering the fat over low heat in a non-stick pan, the bacon fries in its juices, becoming golden and crunchy within 10 minutes. Remove the bacon to drain on paper towels, and save the rendered fat for other recipes.

Another top-tier method, preferred by experts, is oven baking. Lay the bacon strips on parchment paper in a tray and bake at 200°C for about 18 minutes. This method allows you to save the rendered fat and ensures perfectly crispy bacon. Alternatively, you can use an air fryer at the same temperature for around 8 minutes to achieve similarly great results.

Regardless of the method you choose, the key to delicious bacon is dehydration and caramelization. The crispy texture paired with the sweet, golden fat adds a delightful contrast to its smoky flavor. As I always tell my friends, “Life is too short not to enjoy bacon the way it’s meant to be.”