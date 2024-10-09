Newsroom October 9 07:08

Florida is on high alert as residents prepare for Hurricane Milton, expected to strike the area in about 14 hours. In this tense climate, Greek-Americans Malamatenia and Ilias Moros, speaking exclusively to protothema.gr, convey the pulse of the current situation.

Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, is threatening the shores of Florida, and U.S. authorities have issued urgent evacuation warnings for certain areas. In a video they shared, they noted that despite widespread evacuation orders, their own area was not initially deemed necessary to evacuate. However, as they explained the situation, their mobile phones suddenly received the emergency alert—overturning the sense of safety they had felt until then.

“Our anxiety is mounting,” says Malamatenia Moros, emphasizing that no one knows how the situation will unfold. The hurricane is constantly changing its course and intensity, intensifying the atmosphere of uncertainty. Despite the warnings, many residents refuse to leave their homes, seeking ways to protect them from the impending disaster.

Protective Measures at Their Home

The couple has taken all necessary protective measures for their home, which they present on camera.

Using special materials, they have sealed their windows and doors, while also storing supplies of water, food, flashlights, small generators, and first aid kits for the coming days, in case their area becomes isolated due to the hurricane. In their neighborhood, the scene is similar—sealed homes and minimal traffic on the streets as most residents prepare for the worst.

While Ilias Moros films his neighborhood, where every house is sealed, the emergency alert sounds again on his phone, reinforcing the sense of imminent danger.

Message to Florida Residents

Residents must be prepared for the worst.

U.S. authorities are leaving no room for complacency. Through continuous messages and announcements, they emphasize that those in high-risk areas must evacuate their homes immediately and move to safe shelters.

Warnings from experts prepare residents for severe destruction: strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of flooding can cause extensive damage and put lives at risk. In a televised message broadcast recently, an official warned that those who disregard evacuation orders and remain in their homes should be prepared for the worst.

He urged residents to write their names and birthdates with a permanent marker on their arms so they can be identified in case of a tragic outcome.

Anxiety is palpable in Florida as residents anxiously await the coming hours. Hurricane Milton, with winds exceeding 220 kilometers per hour, could cause incalculable destruction, while local authorities warn of potential widespread power outages and access issues to essential infrastructure.

Malamatenia and Ilias Moros hope that their neighborhood will be among the lucky ones that suffer minimal damage. However, anxiety remains, as the emergency alert serves as a constant reminder that danger lurks. As they say, all they can do now is monitor developments and hope that the hurricane will pass without causing irreparable damage.