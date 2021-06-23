2,800-year-old castle uncovered in Turkey

According to a Hurriyet Daily News report, traces of a 2,800-year-old castle have been uncovered on a mountain in eastern Turkey by a team of researchers led by Rafet Çavușoǧlu of Van Yüzüncü University.

Ceramics at the site and limestone and sandstone used to construct the walls helped Çavușoǧlu and his team date the castle, which was used into the medieval period. “This castle is a very important discovery for us,” he said.

“Although it is believed to be dated back to the Urartian era like the Van Castle, we see that it was mostly used in the Middle Ages,” Rafet Çavuşoğlu, the head of the excavation team and an archeology professor at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, told Anadolu Agency.

