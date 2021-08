The quake had a depth of 29.51 km

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 05:58:03 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 29.51 km, was initially determined to be at 29.719 degrees south latitude and 177.5659 degrees west longitude.

