6.3R Earthquake in Crete: Small tsunami is expected on the south coast

A small tsunami alert was issued after the strong earthquake of 6.3 Richter in the southeast of Crete.

The seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos in a post on Facebook called on the citizens to move away from the shores. “Small tsunami in progress in southern Crete. Stay away from the shores”, he wrote.

“We have issued a tsunami alert but nothing too alarming. We are talking about 10 kilometers southeast of Zakros. The phenomenon has arrived and may not be visible in some areas. The quake was rather small to create a large tsunami. Apart from Crete, the whole southern Aegean has been shaken”, said OASP president Efthymios Lekkas.

See Also:

Ex-Military officers sound alarm on UFO Report: The Tech “outstrips our arsenal by at least 100 years”