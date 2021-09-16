83-year-old priest sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl

The mother of the minor was sentenced to 5 years in prison for complicity

An 83-year-old priest was sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl. The Larissa Mixed Jury Court of Appeals also sentenced the 30-year-old mother of the minor who was convicted of complicity to 5 years in prison, as she solicited the girl to the priest in exchange for material goods.

The retired priest seems to have “taken advantage of the tragic financial situation of the mother”, as the prosecutor noted in his speech, adding that “he paid in order for the mother to consent and hand over the 11-year-old to the priest, who abused the minor”.

He also noted that the minor “expresses anger and indignation towards the accused.”

The court ordered the accused should serve his sentence by house confinement in a village in Magnesia as he is currently facing serious health problems making it impossible to transfer him to a prison facility.

