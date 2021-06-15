Air Baltic includes Paros in its flight schedule

Air Baltic has included Paros in its travel plans since June, according to the Latvian airline’s website.

The Cycladic island is featured in the inflight magazine along with other Greek destinations, with the magazine stating that “whether it is an obligation or for other reasons you need to escape. You may need flights from Riga to Paros to attend your cousin’s wedding, to give a business idea to your boss, or maybe give yourself a mini-vacation “.

source tornosnews.gr

