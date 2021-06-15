Butt-revealing Rihanna tights divide fans (photos)

These cheeky crotchless tights are Rihanna’s wildest design yet

These cheeky crotchless tights are Rihanna’s wildest design yet — no ifs, ands or butts about it.

Meet the Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging ($49.95) from Savage X Fenty, the pop superstar’s lingerie and loungewear line. From the front, the style looks more or less like any other pair of semi-sheer, high-waisted leggings on the market.

But in addition to the titular crotch cutout, the tights have a plunging back that exposes most of the wearer’s derrière, with strappy lace trim crisscrossing over the butt crack for a “playful surprise,” per the product description.

Last week, TikTok user @fathermarge understandably questioned the peekaboo pants’ wearability, jokingly referencing Kate Hudson’s activewear brand and asking, “Can someone at Fabletics tell me what this is?”

Her perplexed reaction swiftly went viral on the platform, with one commenter calling the leggings “definitely not squat-proof” and another wondering, “How did that get approved?”

“Every day we get further and further from the Lord,” a third quipped.

But not everyone took issue with the head-scratching style. “It’s a vent. It’s called fashion sweeties. Look it up,” one person wrote.

“Can we normalize butt cleavage?” another fellow TikTok user wondered, adding, “Butt cleav is sexy, butt cleav is amazing. Let’s normalize that.”

I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhhh 😫😫😫 One two deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/74br9RMsp1 — 🇯🇲 (@Badgyalroxy) June 14, 2021

more at pagesix.com