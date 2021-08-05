Ancient Olympia: The International Olympic Academy is safe for now – Battle with the fire resurgences (video)

A new alarm for Ancient Olympia as, early in the morning, a new front emerged, heading towards the facilities of the International Olympic Academy, which are located behind the hill on which the fire broke out.

The ground and air firefighting forces are facing revival of the fire around Ancient Olympia, as the Deputy Regional Governor of Ilia, Vassilis Giannopoulos stated, adding that “the work of the fire brigade is assisted by the fire zones that have been opened”.

Also, the deputy regional governor that “since early this morning the intensity of the winds has increased, although according to the meteorological forecasts something like this was expected to happen after 10:00 in the morning”.

Firefighters battled the blaze overnight and are still fighting this morning to contain the fire front and keep it away from the archeological site, the museum and the International Olympic Academy.

In addition to the fire brigade, the battle involved local government vehicles, which were constantly opening fire zones around Ancient Olympia, while an unexpected ally of the fire brigade was the absence of wind throughout the night. From the first light of day, water drops begun again.

In particular, 174 firefighters are operating on the scene, 52 vehicles, a UAV team, the OLYMPUS Mobile Operational Center, 2 aircraft and 4 helicopters, one of which is a coordination helicopter. Volunteer firefighters, water tankers and local government machinery provide assistance.

At the same time, according to the Fire Department, the residents of Lanzhou and Linaria communities have already been informed, in order to be ready, if there is a need for urgent evacuation of the citizens in these areas again.