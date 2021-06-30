Arson attack on the house of Giannis Pretenteris (photos)

Peloni: Freedom of speech and pluralism are fundamental elements of democracy

Strangers carried out an arson attack on the house of journalist Giannis Pretenteris in Psychiko. The explosion occurred around 4:00′ in the morning with two gas canisters.

The explosion caused small material damage to the garage door.

“We condemn the gas attack in the early hours of the morning at the home of Giannis Pretenteris”, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said in a statement.

See Also:

Magic Johnson announces from Greece he bought 30% of LA Lakers (photos-videos)

“Freedom of speech and pluralism are fundamental elements of democracy. The attack on journalists is an attack by the enemies of Democracy on the above principles and puts all democratic citizens against it”, the government spokeswoman underlined in her announcement.