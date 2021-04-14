B-1 flies Bomber Task Force mission in Aegean Sea (photos)

A U.S. B-1B Lancer from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew a Bomber Task Force mission in and around the Aegean Sea, April 12, 2021.

The B-1 departed from Orland Air Station, Norway, before overflying the Aegean Sea. The bomber will return to Dyess AFB upon completion of the mission.

The U.S. Air Force routinely operates across the globe to remain flexible and agile so that it can support allies and partners and defend U.S. security interests.

“Our commitment to regional peace and stability is unwavering,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, commander NATO Allied Air Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. “Missions like this are just one example of NATO’s ready, lethal force that can respond to any global threat at a moment’s notice.”

Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are a visible demonstration of the U.S. capability of extended deterrence.