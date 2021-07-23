Citizens from 4 more countries allowed to enter Greece

The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority added four more third countries whose permanent residents will be allowed to enter Greece, besides the countries of the EU and the Schengen Agreement and the new extension, until on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 06:00 in the morning.

In relation to the pre-existing airline directive of foreign flights, the permanent residents from San Marino, Andorra, Vatican, and Monaco are added to the list of third-country nationals allowed to enter Greece, as the new NOTAM said.

All travelers to Greece, regardless of nationality, fill in the electronic form PLF (Passenger Locator Form), at the electronic address https://travel.gov.gr. until the day before their arrival in the country.

Entry in Greece with a vaccine certificate or negative PCR / RAPID TEST or disease certificate or digital certificate: For travelers to Greece, the condition for entry into the country is one of the following:

1) To have completed at least fourteen (14) days before the vaccination for coronavirus COVID-19 and to present a vaccination certificate, in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, or Russian, which has been issued by a public authority.

2) To have been diagnosed negative in a laboratory test for COVID-19 coronavirus by the PCR method within the last seventy-two (72) hours, or within forty-eight (48) hours before their arrival in Greece for the rapid test.

3) Alternatively, travellers to Greece must have a certificate/certificate of illness issued thirty (30) days after the first positive test and its validity lasts up to one hundred and eighty (180) days after it.

4) Flight travellers from abroad may also carry, in digital or printed form, a European digital certificate COVID-19 (EU DIGITAL COVID-19 CERTIFICATE) as well as third countries, which contains information on vaccination or its effect final test (48-hour rapid test or 72-hour PCR) or coronavirus disease.

