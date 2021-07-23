An additional €100 million from the EU to strengthen the Greek public health system

The funds will focus on supporting a mobile network of units to relieve hospitals due to the pandemic

The European Commission, following a proposal by the Greek Ministry of Development and Investment, approved an additional 100 million euros for Greece in the Operational Program “Public Sector Reform 2014-2020” of the E.U. National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF).

These funds will be used to strengthen the country’s public health system and citizens’ access to it.

More specifically, the money will be directed at supporting a mobile network of units to relieve hospitals due to the pandemic, improving services for the chronically ill, and supporting the mental and physical health of healthcare staff.

