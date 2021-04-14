CNN staffer boasts to Project Veritas that network peddled anti-Trump ‘propaganda’ (video)

The issue was trending on Twitter despite Project Veritas being banned

A CNN staffer admitted in a secretly recorded video that his network produced “propaganda” to oust former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election — and bragged about their success.

Charlie Chester, a technical Director at the cable network, was filmed by Project Veritas during a series of fake Tinder dates as he explained how they “got Trump out” of office.

“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100​ percent going to say it, and I 100​ percent believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out,” Chester said, adding that he came to work at CNN because he” wanted to be a part of that.”

“Our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was.

video credit Project Veritas YouTube channel