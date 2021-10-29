Coronavirus Greece: 3,643 new cases, 392 intubated, 55 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,303 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,643, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 734,778 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 50.8% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 153 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,837 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 55, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,856 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 392 (59.4% men). Their median age is 65 years. 80.4% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 295 (daily change + 2.08%). The median age of cases is 39 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).