Coronavirus Greece: 520 new cases, 271 intubated, 14 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,628 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 520, of which 1 was detected after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 419,455 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 34 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 582 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 14, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,595 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 271 (63.5% men). Their median age is 67 years. 82.7% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 50 (daily change -15.25%). The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).