Use of Covid-19 masks outdoors to be abolished

According to the sources, the use of the Covid-19 mask outdoors is expected to be abolished effective immediately with official announcements scheduled to take place later today at the daily press briefing.

The recommendation by the Infectious Disease experts for their use where congestion is for the mask to remain mandatory. The decision is expected to take effect immediately, either from tomorrow Thursday or – at the latest – from Monday 28 June.

According to information, the Greek authorities are expected to maintain the mandatory use of a mask in open-air entertainment venues such as theatres/concerts, etc.), Means of Transport, and shops.

