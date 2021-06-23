Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in the Peloponnese (photos)

As the summer has arrived in Greece, so do A-list Hollywood stars and global celebrities. The latest stars to choose to spend some time under the Greek sun, was Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, according to a report from the Daily Mail.
As the Daily Mail reports, they have been spending time together as a family in Venice. And Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom jetted to the Peloponnese with their 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove and the actor’s son Flynn, 10, as they enjoyed a day relaxing at the beach.
New mother Katy, 36, looked sensational in a purple swimsuit and straw hat as she strolled along the shoreline carrying their daughter in her arms.
Katy’s husband-to-be, 44, showcased his muscular torso as he went shirtless and sported a pair of red swim shorts while hanging out with his brood on the beach.
The couple proved to be more loved-up than ever as they relaxed together on the beach.
source Daily Mail
