Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in the Peloponnese (photos)

As the summer has arrived in Greece, so do A-list Hollywood stars and global celebrities. The latest stars to choose to spend some time under the Greek sun, was Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

As the Daily Mail reports, they have been spending time together as a family in Venice. And Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom jetted to the Peloponnese with their 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove and the actor’s son Flynn, 10, as they enjoyed a day relaxing at the beach.

New mother Katy, 36, looked sensational in a purple swimsuit and straw hat as she strolled along the shoreline carrying their daughter in her arms.

Katy’s husband-to-be, 44, showcased his muscular torso as he went shirtless and sported a pair of red swim shorts while hanging out with his brood on the beach.

The couple proved to be more loved-up than ever as they relaxed together on the beach.

source Daily Mail

