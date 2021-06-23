Palestininian Foreign Minister says Palestine does not have borders with Turkey

The Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority Riyad Malki has ruled out demarcation of the EEZ between Palestine and Turkey, according to a statement from the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Greece.

Mr. Malki made it clear that “there is no thought at this time of an EEZ delimitation agreement with Turkey” and added: “We have borders with Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus, not with Turkey”.

also read

PM Mitsotakis signs contract for €1.2 billion Athens Metro Line 4 project

The Countries With the Highest COVID-19 Death Toll (infographic)

Palestinian Ambassador to Athens Marwan E. Toubassi said that this clarification was made many times to the press here in Greece, as well as during a press conference held on May 19 at the embassy, ​​and reiterated that Palestine respects international law without exception and the law “UNCLOS” (which, as he notes, “we co-signed in 2015 despite the ongoing challenges and attacks of Israel on the sovereignty of our land and sea”).

Ambassador Toubassi added that “we seek to upgrade our relations with all the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean, always in accordance with the UN resolutions and our mutual interests for the preservation of Peace, Prosperity, and Security for all people.”