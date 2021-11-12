Covid vaccination certificates could expire, Greek Secretary of Health says

He said that at this point there was no data to suggest a 4th does was necessary

The possibility that the current Covid-19 vaccination certificates could expire was left open if the EU failed to agree, Marios Themistokleous, Secretary-General of Primary Health Care said on Friday.

On the issue of the prospect of a 4th Covid dose, he said: “A fourth Covid-19 shot “will probably not be necessary”, explaining on Skai TV that it will logically not be needed, as the scientific data so far showed that with the third jab people gain a permanent degree of immunity.

As he explained, a discussion for the expiration of the certificate has opened both at a scientific level and an administrative level. “In France, authorities have set an expiration for the certificate for those over 65, while there is a discussion at the level of EU ministers if there is no joint decision, our country can move in a different direction,” he said.

also read

US National Intelligence Director admits possibility of aliens