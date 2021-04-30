Drama in the Athens FIR: Bomb threat on Israeli airplane – Four Greek jets escorted it

A serious incident unfolded early in the morning in the Athens FIR, with an aircraft bound for Israel, after a suspicion of a bomb.

The plane had reportedly taken off from the New York JFK, bound for Israel, when it was reported that a bomb may have been placed on it.

An alarm was immediately activated and NATO ordered a surveillance. As soon as it entered the Greek FIR, around 9 in the morning, 4 fighter jets of the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) immediately took off. Two F-16s from the 111th Battle Wing in Araxos and two more from Kastelli.

The first two approached it, west of Cephalonia, at the limit between the FIR Athens and FIR Rome and escorted it to Crete. There the two F-16s from Kastelli took over until it left the Greek FIR.

The latest information indicates that the aircraft has landed safely in Israel.

Facebook censors link to NY Post story exposing BLM founder’s home buying spree