Tragedy in Israel: The videos from the trampling of the pilgrims are shocking – 44 dead

Shock after the huge tragedy in Israel, where dozens of people were trampled to death in a religious celebration on Mount Meron.

It all happened early in the morning during a pilgrimage of ultra-Orthodox Jews to Mount Meron and according to the information so far at least 44 people have lost their lives and more than 100 have been injured.

According to information, it all started from a platform that collapsed. Videos from the scene show people being trampled (viewers discretion is advised):

Videos uploaded to social networking sites depict chaotic scenes, with insane believers trying to cross metal fences to escape and police and paramedics trying to reach the injured.

The Jewish religious festival of Lag Ba Omer is one of the most important in Israel. More than 10,000 people were around the tomb of Rabbi Simon Bar Yohai, who was a Talmudist of the 2nd century AD and to which the Zohar is attributed, the central book of Jewish mysticism. However, according to organizers, more than 650 buses were chartered across the country carrying about 30,000 people in total. About 5,000 police officers were deployed for the safety of the pilgrimage.

לכבוד התנא: עשרות אלפים בהדלקה המרכזית של תולדות אהרן שמרעידה את הההר מצד לצד pic.twitter.com/b2pMQsXv1z — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) April 29, 2021

Israel: 50 lost their lices due to a bridge collapse in Meron. Official media reports have reported an increase in the number of dead and injured, reaching more than 150 injuries, as a primary outcome.#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/qzFR96A6QC — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) April 30, 2021

Through Twitter, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of an “unbearable catastrophe” and added “we all pray that the victims are well”.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Israel mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones and wishes for speedy recovery to those injured”, the Greek State Department posted on Twitter.



Our thoughts are with the people of #Israel mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones and wishes for speedy recovery to those injured

@IsraelMFA — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) April 30, 2021

The EU also expresses its condolences over the accident. In particular, the Commission’s spokesman for Foreign Affairs, Peter Stano, said: “The EU expresses deepest condolences to families and friends of the victims of the tragedy at MountMeron & to all people in Israel and extends wishes for a quick recovery to those hurt”.