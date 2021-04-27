Breath-taking photos from “Iniochos 21”: The Israeli Air Force flying low! (17 photos)

Do it like the pros!

Even though it’s been a few days since the end of the large multinational exercise “Iniochos 21”, the unofficial European equivalent of the USAF “Red Flag” organized by the Hellenic Air Force (HAF), new amazing photos come are being published.

This time it was not any official state organization like the Air Force General Staff that did so, but a local news website of Kalavrita, an area where the HAF and the allied forces trained in nap-of-the-earth infiltration flights.

The photos show Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-16s and F-15s doing their magic!

The amazingly difficult photographic task of capturing these high-speed beasts in such proximity so well, was assigned to Kleomenis Koufaliotis and Nikos Kyriazis who outdone themselves.

