Mini Covid-19 lockdown implemented in Achaia, Ilia and Ikaria

Restrictive measures for the Regional Units of Messinia and Heraklion also extended until September 10

Extraordinary restrictive protection measures to deal with the spread of Covid-19 disease were decided for the Regional Units of Achaia and Ilia, as well as for the municipality of Ikaria.

The local authorities had been informed since yesterday about the validity of the measures which would apply from this morning.

According to the Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) issued, the measures that enter into force are the following:

Traffic ban from 01: 00-06: 00. Citizens are allowed to travel for the following restrictive reasons: a) Travel to and from work during working hours or during work, and b) Travel for health reasons (going to a pharmacy, visiting a doctor, or going to a hospital, or health center, if recommended after contact).

Prohibition of music in entertainment venues and restaurants, entertainment establishments and restaurants, including amusement park services, theme parks, and beaches, as well as restaurants, mobile catering, and beverage service activities offered by the beach, music is prohibited throughout their operation. However, according to the JMD, wedding and christening receptions are excluded from the application of this measure.

At the same time, it was decided to extend until September 10 the restrictive measures in the Regional Units of Messinia and Heraklion.

also read

Beautiful Salma Hayek celebrates birthday sharing hot photo with fans