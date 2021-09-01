PM Mitsotakis to attend dinner hosted by French President Macron

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to have lunch with French President Emanuel Macron in the context of his presence in France for the conference on “Mediterranean Sea Exemplary in 2030”.

The Greek PM will participate today in the opening meeting of the High-Level Conference of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), on “Mediterranean, an exemplary sea until 2030”, at the official invitation of President of the French Republic Emanuel Macron.

At 14:30 Greek time, the Prime Minister will attend a dinner hosted by Mr. Macron.

At 19:00 Greek time, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will speak at the conference.

The International Conference is also attended by, among others, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, and the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

The new initiative “Mediterranean: a model sea by 2030” (“Mediterranean: a model sea by 2030”), was launched under the coordination and initiative of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in October 2020, with the aim of developing a Joint Action Plan between some Mediterranean countries participating in the process at the invitation of France, which would include specific actions, time and quantitative targets to achieve sustainable development in the Mediterranean by 2030.

It aims to rekindle regional cooperation on the protection of marine biodiversity and to contribute to discussions in multilateral and regional organizations dedicated to the environment and fisheries management.

This initiative is based on an action plan entitled “The Mediterranean: a model sea by 2030” which addresses four themes: (1) preserving marine biodiversity, (2) reducing the impact of fishing, (3) combating marine pollution (especially plastic), (4) sustainable shipping. These themes are in turn broken down into 19 operational actions to which coalition members commit.

The participating countries in the initiative are eight: France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, while the participating Organizations are five: Barcelona Convention / UNEP-MAP, Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions (CPMR), General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM) and the European Commission through the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

Today’s event, in addition to the commitment of the countries for the implementation of the initiative, will provide the opportunity to highlight specific transnational projects that are being implemented and can contribute to the implementation of the initiative.

also read

Beautiful Salma Hayek celebrates birthday sharing hot photo with fans