Famous Greek singer & songwriter Christos Kyriazis dies of cancer (video)

The singer Christos Kyriazis died on Wednesday morning. He was reportedly battling cancer.

He had been ill for months, he died at dawn at his home, his close friend Michalis Tsatsakis told protothema.gr.

“He fought but he did not make it”, he said.

His wife Sofia was at his side until the last moment.

Christos Kyriazis was born in 1953 in Piraeus and grew up in Kaminia. His father worked as a furniture maker and because of the family tradition he followed his footsteps.

But he never hid his love for music.

At the age of 12 he took a handmade guitar and began to trying to learn how to play. Five years later, he played with a small rock band in coffee houses of the time. Founder and member of the “Prokes” (1972) and previously of the “Mirabilis Zalapa” and “What a pity”. Then he left to study in Italy. When he returned, he turned to Greek music.

